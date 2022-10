*** Click here to view the full list of Arizona's expected visitors when the Wildcats host Colorado on Saturday night. ***

Arizona is back at home this weekend after opening up Pac-12 play on the road last week against Cal. The Wildcats welcome winless Colorado to Tucson, and it will mark another important visit weekend for the team. There will be a few current commits on hand to watch the game at Arizona Stadium, but UA's staff has also decided to bring in several high-level 2024 targets for unofficial visits as well this weekend.

In addition to recruits from California and right at home in Arizona, the Wildcats are also expected to have a prospect from Texas on hand to watch the game as well. Nearly all of the visitors this weekend also hold offers from Colorado making it a good opportunity for Arizona to showcase its strengths against another school it is competing against in the various recruiting battles.

