GOAZCATS - Series recap: Arizona's offense shines in four wins at Frisco Classic

Apparently Arizona's impressive offensive showing in the games leading up to its trip to Texas weekend was just a precursor for what was to come over four days at the Frisco College Baseball Classic. The Wildcats (10-2) added to their winning streak with four more victories over the course of four days at Dr. Pepper Ballpark.

UA locked up two victories over Oklahoma to open the event, sealed the tournament win with a victory over Dallas Baptist on Saturday and wrapped things up in Texas with a win over Missouri on Sunday.

Over those four games the Wildcats scored 55 runs and capped the event with eight runs on Sunday. UA now has put together a nine-game winning streak after splitting its first series of the season.

Scoring runs is something the Wildcats have done well for quite some time, so the offensive explosion is no surprise to head coach Jay Johnson.

"This is the best offense in college baseball right now," Johnson said of his squad. "I haven't paid attention, but I don't need to pay attention to anybody else other than ourselves right now."

Johnson has been working on getting his entire team involved in producing at the plate not just the nine players who get the most time on the field. He is proud of the talent and depth his staff has been able to put together this season, and over the four days in Texas the Wildcats received contributions from throughout the lineup.

Still, some of UA's most reliable hitters made their mark on the weekend with designated hitter Ryan Holgate, shortstop Jacob Blas and first baseman Branden Boissiere contributing a combined 24 hits, 18 RBIs and 21 runs in the four victories.

"If you think of some of the stars of this year's team they're not guys that have always been at the forefront of the program or getting the headlines, but they've continued to work," Johnson said. "They've continued to be bought into what we're doing, and they're executing at a high level.

"One bad pitch call from an umpire, one good pitch from a pitcher, one bad at-bat doesn't take them out of the plan. The strong offenses that we've had have all been around seeing the baseball well and controlling the zone and hitting mistakes and being warriors with two strikes and moving the offense. I think we're doing all those things at a really high level right now."

Arizona was able to get a lot of pitchers some work over the course of the four days, and it capped the tournament with another strong start from freshman right-hander TJ Nichols who earned his third win of the season after going 5.2 innings on Sunday.

Nichols surrendered three runs and five hits during his time on the mound and struck out six batters for the second consecutive start. He has only allowed five walks this season to go with 15 strikeouts.

The Wildcats used three pitchers in relief on Sunday with senior Preston Price continuing his impressive season in 1.1 innings on the mound in the victory.Though he allowed his first run of the season, the righty from California helped the Wildcats escape a tough spot late in the game when he stranded a couple Missouri runners.

He now has a 1.08 earned run average through through six appearances for the Wildcats this season.

UA had some struggles on the mound again over the course of the four days giving up 26 runs, but Johnson was encouraged by what he was able to learn about the staff as the team returns home to Tucson.

"I think you're gonna see it shape up maybe a little differently than we anticipated with guys chopping up smaller segments of the game and going for it," Johnson said. "If you have depth that's something you can certainly do, and I believe that will be the strength of the pitching staff.

"There's things that we could do better there this weekend, which we'll go back to work on."

UA will welcome a couple teams to Hi Corbett Field this week as the Wildcats host a three-game series against Wichita State starting on Thursday before wrapping up the weekend against Air Force on Sunday afternoon.