This is No. 18 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's a look at the full list (currently totaling 293) players from within the state moving on to the next level.



Like many others that kick and punt, Kyle Ostendorp began by playing soccer at a young age. He added football to his sports repertoire in the fifth grade. Because of the soccer background, he was selected to kick and punt in youth football, in addition to playing other positions.

But it wasn't until high school that Ostendorp began to get some formal training in the special teams area. He benefited from having former Phoenix Cardinals punter Rich Camarillo as an assistant coach at Desert Vista. Camarillo had a 16-year NFL career and was a five-time Pro Bowler.

"I did not receive my first coaching until after freshman year and was never fully committed to only punting until my junior year of high school," Ostendorp said in an e-mail interview. "I owe all of my successes to God, and then my coach , Rich Camarillo, for my success. He taught me everything I know about punting."

Ostendorp had a solid junior year averaging 41.3 yards per punt. He was a First Team All-6A Central Region selection in 2017. The 6-2, 195-pounder improved on that as a senior (to 42.7) and was an All-State performer.



In addition to the distance, there is the precision. Ostendorp placed almost half (35) of his 71 punts over the past two years inside the 20-yard line making it a long field for the opposing offense. In his senior year, he handled kickoff duties.

It was a quick recruitment for Ostendorp, even if it seems like it was a long time ago. He received his first Division I offer from Arizona in May and committed later that night. Ostendorp was one of just two players from within the state (of 20 in the class) to sign with the Wildcats in December.

"The overall environment that the new coaching staff brings to Arizona was really intriguing to me and I couldn't pass up the opportunity to play close to home," Ostendorp said. "Arizona has always been one of my top choices of schools to attend."