The 2022 season saw tremendous improvements Arizona in a number of different areas. After recording one win in the previous two seasons, the Wildcats doubled their preseason win/loss total of 2 1/2 with an overall record of 5-7 and a 3-6 Pac-12 record.

Arizona opened non-conference play with wins against San Diego State and North Dakota State and a loss against Mississippi State. The Wildcats were tested early against an Aztecs team they lost 38-14 to the season prior, followed by an SEC school and one of the most dominant FCS programs in the country.

After a 2021 season where Arizona quarterbacks combined to throw for 12 touchdowns, you could see the improvement of the Wildcats' offense early with Jayden de Laura under center following his four touchdown performance to open the season against San Diego State.