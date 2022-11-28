SEASON IN REVIEW: Arizona makes progress in Year 2 under Jedd Fisch
The 2022 season saw tremendous improvements Arizona in a number of different areas. After recording one win in the previous two seasons, the Wildcats doubled their preseason win/loss total of 2 1/2 with an overall record of 5-7 and a 3-6 Pac-12 record.
Arizona opened non-conference play with wins against San Diego State and North Dakota State and a loss against Mississippi State. The Wildcats were tested early against an Aztecs team they lost 38-14 to the season prior, followed by an SEC school and one of the most dominant FCS programs in the country.
After a 2021 season where Arizona quarterbacks combined to throw for 12 touchdowns, you could see the improvement of the Wildcats' offense early with Jayden de Laura under center following his four touchdown performance to open the season against San Diego State.
The wide receiver room was also significantly improved with the addition of Jacob Cowing through the transfer portal, a full off-season for Dorian Singer to prepare with the first-team and bringing in a five-star freshman in Tetairoa McMillan.
In the backfield, Michael Wiley eventually took over the workhorse role as the season went on after showing flashes of his production in limited opportunity last season.
In conference play, Arizona endured what was arguably the toughest five-game stretch any team had to face in the country. It started against Oregon who was No. 12 in the country at the time, followed by a trip to Seattle against a now top-10 Washington team, followed by games against USC, Utah and UCLA. The Wildcats fought hard in close losses against the Huskies and Trojans before they were able to end this gauntlet of a run with a road win against the Bruins.
