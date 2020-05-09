Experience is the main reason Sean Miller looks to add graduate transfers at Arizona and the Wildcats have had plenty of success stories with such players. It's not about being a star player at a place like Arizona for those players, necessarily, but with Miller and his staff needing to replace so many departed freshmen each year those veterans have helped to bring stability to the floor.

The value of a player such as Stone Gettings showed itself late in the year when the Wildcats had to change their lineup.

Arizona will once again be adding a graduate transfer to the mix this year as Seattle University guard Terrell Brown, who was a top-20 scorer in college basketball this season, made the decision this spring to join the Wildcats.

Miller says graduate transfers are "wiser" because of the experiences they have been through and that is one reason the Wildcats targeted Brown.

"They've been through the ups and downs, hundreds and hundreds of practices," Miller said of graduate transfer players during a video interview with UA play-by-play announcer Brian Jeffries this week. "They know what it feels like to win on the road. what it feels like to play in March Madness. ... That's what we're gonna get with Terrell. He's a great student. He's going to graduate from Seattle U with a very high GPA.

"We know his head coach [Jim Hayford] at Seattle U very well. And when I tell you he came highly recommended as not just a basketball player, but a teammate, a leader, somebody off the court who's a great, great kid high character."

Although the experience that Brown will bring to another young Arizona roster that will feature at least five freshmen next season, Miller is not shying away from the fact that his scoring ability will be a big part of the expectations during the Seattle native's lone season in Tucson.

"I don't care what conference you play in, if you scored 21 points per game and you shoot the percentage from two that he shot, free-throw attempts that he shot we're really excited to have Terrell. You could play in that third guard, second guard or a point guard, but he's older, he's physical and I think that he'll help.

"... Keep in mind, we lost our starting five and seven of our top nine players from a year ago. You have to blend in experience when you lose that much. Terrell, he'll be a godsend for us, no doubt. He'll be a big part of what we do this next season."

Brown averaged 20.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Redhawks as a junior during the 2019-20 season.