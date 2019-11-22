Arizona head coach Sean Miller announced Friday afternoon that sophomore guard Devonaire Doutrive has been dismissed from the team effective immediately for a violation of team rules.

Doutrive has played in three games this season after being suspended for the exhibition game against Chico State and the first week of the regular season for a similar reason.

Miller says the program will continue to offer academic aid and support to the sophomore guard through the end of the semester.

"We wish him well in the next steps of his academic and athletic career," Miller said.

The dismissal of Doutrive leaves the Wildcats with just 10 available scholarship players the rest of the season. The Alaska native who has been well traveled throughout his life made strides in his development over the offseason and at one point was the team's most productive practice player.

The sophomore left the team at one point after last season only to return and put himself in position for a starting job. That was derailed by his first suspension, but he was able to make a return and contribute over the last week for the Wildcats.

Doutrive has averaged 6.3 points and 3.3 rebounds during his time on the floor this season. At one point he was expected to be a strong contender to back up freshman point guard Nico Mannion, but that job has mostly been focused on Kentucky transfer Jemarl Baker Jr.

Arizona will face Long Beach State this Sunday night in its final game at McKale Center before next week's Wooden Legacy event. The Wildcats (5-0) knocked off South Dakota State Thursday night with Doutrive scoring two points and grabbing four rebounds in 19 minutes of action.

DISCUSS: Devonaire Doutrive's dismissal from Arizona