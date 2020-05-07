Most of Arizona's incoming recruiting class is made up of international recruits and there could be potentially more prospects from overseas added to the group before the Wildcats begin the season. UA head coach Sean Miller made his first comments since his team wrapped up its stay at the Pac-12 Tournament back in March when he spoke with play-by-play announcer Brian Jeffries this week.

Miller credited his coaching staff with helping to build the group through its efforts on the recruiting trail that took coaches to Europe. The UA head coach gave special credit to associate head coach Jack Murphy and recruiting coordinator David Miller, who has taken on a more active role with the departure of assistant coach Justin Gainey earlier in the spring.

Those two UA staff members played a large part in Arizona being able to land players such as Daniel Batcho, Kerr Kriisa, Tibet Görener and Bennedict Mathurin as part of the 2020 class, which is now the Pac-12 Conference's best recruiting class.

“Well, first of all I give our staff tremendous credit,” Miller said in the video interview with Jeffries. “In particular David Miller, in coordinating role, but Jack Murphy as our associate head coach. Those two guys have really given their heart and soul to the international recruiting. About a year and a half ago we changed our philosophy to try to really implement the international game as part of every class. In some years ... that may mean we don’t bring in a single international player to our program, but it definitely will mean is we will search and we will look and we will try and find people and players that University of Arizona and what we’re trying to accomplish as a basketball program.

“In this year’s case we have a number of international players and we might even get one or two more before we’re all settled here.”

Miller's experience coaching as part of USA Basketball on the junior circuit that allowed him to witness the international game up close has opened his eyes to a different type of basketball overseas that he has been able to tap into over the last several years.

“The international game has grown,” Miller said. “I guess six years ago when I personally became involved with Team USA and USA Basketball and had my own experience with FIBA, I recognized not only the great talent that’s in the international game but the amazing skill level and coaching.

"... So we want to mix in the international brand of basketball whenever it makes sense for both them and for us, and we're really fortunate to kind of open that pipeline up to Arizona."

The Wildcats still have one open scholarship for the upcoming season leaving Miller with more room to add other potential international recruits for the 2020-21 roster.