"They're the last two to be a part of our class," Miller said during a Zoom media session with local reporters on Tuesday. "I think that when you leave home and go to college that's a big step. When you leave Europe to come here to the University of Arizona, I think it's awesome that they'll have each other. They're a very close family, they can rely on each other both on and off the court and in the classroom. I think it's going to help their success quite a bit.

The Wildcats also added his brother, Tautvilas , who is less heralded but Arizona head coach Sean Miller is equally as excited to bring into his program.

The 6-foot-9 power forward is considered to be one of the top, if not the top, European player to make the move to the United States this year to begin his college career. He has plenty of experience as a member of Lithuanian junior teams that have participated in various FIBA events and he will come to UA with a certain level of expectation that he can produce at a high level.

One of Arizona's most important signings of the offseason could end up being Lithuanian big man Azuolas Tubelis who had an opportunity to stay in his native country and play professionally but instead chose to head to Arizona and begin his college career.

The duo makes up a big international class for the Wildcats in what is now a complete 2020 recruiting class. Azuolas is not ranked within the Rivals150 since Rivals.com does not include international recruits as part of its official rankings list, but it is fair to say that he would likely be somewhere around a top-50 or top-60 prospect in the class.

That would put him on par with where UA's lone American signee, Dalen Terry, is ranked by Rivals.com. Terry is currently rated as the 49th-best prospect in the class after the latest update to the rankings.

Azuolas has a unique skill set that is a bit of a mix of a number of different players Miller has had at the power forward spot over his time as UA's head coach. There's one very recent player who he believes Azuolas reminds him of as he looks at the incoming freshman big man.

"Obviously, Azuolas is probably a little bit more advanced and more decorated at the moment," Miller said when comparing the two Tubelis brothers. "Just talking about him, I think he gives a lot of the same things that we came to love about Zeke Nnaji in that he's a forward that's versatile, very physical, can impact the game around the basket but also is adept away from the rim maybe even a little bit more so than Zeke.

"Zeke may be a little bit bigger and more physical around the basket."

Miller has often pointed to FIBA experience being a big part of what prepares international players for college basketball in America. The UA head coach spent time leading one of the US junior teams to a gold medal previously, so he has an understanding of what international players bring to the table and what other countries have set their players up for success.

"Lithuania is a country that speaks for itself when it comes to having great success, it really does," Miller said. "There's been an amazing amount of players from their country that have come over here and impacted college and the NBA. Their national teams are always incredibly well coached and competitive.

"Those guys are a part of that."