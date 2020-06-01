As more and more college coaches continue to comment on the death of George Floyd in Minnesota and the civil unrest that has been a result of it, Arizona head coach Sean Miller took to social media on Monday afternoon to give his thoughts on what has transpired in the last week.

Miller's statement follows a similar statement from UA football head coach Kevin Sumlin and women's basketball coach Adia Barnes.

Here is Miller's statement in its entirety:

"I am deeply saddened by the senseless act that cost George Floyd his life several days ago.Unfortunately, this incident reflects a bigger issue in today's society: racism. The hatred that accompanies racism destroys everything in its path. There is no place for it anywhere in the world.

"In sports, we learn many valuable lessons that carry us throughout our lifetime. The ability to work cohesively together, overcoming adversity, demonstrating sportsmanship and defining the meaning of being a great teammate and all become part of us.

"However, there are no lessons learned without the complete understanding that we RESPECT each other at all times – regardless of race, color, gender, religion or national origin. We then can become a Family, solving our problems together and completely depending on each other as we compete as one.

"I fully support all our players that are active in promoting positive changes to society in a peaceful and meaningful manner. I look forward to listening to them, and I am committed to working together with them to do my part to help create a better future.

"I hope our great university, the city of Tucson, the state of Arizona and our country can find peace and togetherness through these difficult and emotional times."

The UA head coach will hold a virtual "end of year" press conference with members of the local media on Tuesday. It will be Miller's first media session since he spoke with reporters after Arizona's win over Washington at the Pac-12 Tournament back in March.