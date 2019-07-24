Arizona linebacker Colin Schooler and running back JJ Taylor make the preseason Pac-12 All-Conference first team as selected by the media today pic.twitter.com/GpuqAxxog0

In a new addition to the Pac-12 Media Day festivities and announcements, the conference has decided to have the media vote on a preseason all-conference team and the results were released Wednesday morning.

Arizona had two players make the list as junior middle linebacker Colin Schooler and redshirt junior running back JJ Taylor both earned spots on the first team with Taylor also earning a second-team nod as well.

Schooler earned a spot on the first-team defense as one of three linebackers to make the cut along with Cal's Evan Weaver and Oregon's Troy Dye. Taylor made it as a first-team specialist for his work as an all-purpose player. As a running back he made the second team as voted on by the media.

In 2018 Schooler finished the year top five in the conference in tackles with 119 with 21.5 of those coming for loss. That put him second behind Utah's Chase Hansen in that category. The Mission Viejo, California native also had 3.5 sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble in his sophomore season for the Wildcats.

Meanwhile, Taylor finished his season with 2,107 all-purpose yards putting him at the top of the conference in that category. In addition to his 1,434 rushing yards he had 133 receiving yards and 540 return yards for the Wildcats in the 2018 season.

He finished the season with 119.5 rushing yards per game which was good enough for second in the conference behind Arizona State's Eno Benjamin.

Taylor will represent the Wildcats at Pac-12 Media Day Wednesday in Los Angeles with Arizona set to open training camp this Friday. UA was picked to finish fifth in the South Division by conference media Wednesday.

Follow along with GOAZCATS.com for more coverage of the conference's annual media day.