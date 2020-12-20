GOAZCATS - Schedule update: Arizona, San Diego forced to cancel Monday meeting

Arizona has had its schedule impacted by COVID-19 issues seemingly weekly at this point, and in every instance it has been the Wildcats' opponents that have had the problems. That is once again the case this week as UA will not play its game against the University of San Diego as scheduled Monday afternoon.

USD has COVID-19 concerns within its program resulting in the two teams deciding to call off the matchup at McKale Center, which was already a replacement for another contest for the Wildcats. UA was originally set to play California Baptist earlier this week, but because of coronavirus problems in that program the game was canceled.

The contest against USD was added shortly after that decision was made with word then coming down Sunday afternoon that the Toreros would be pausing team activities and cancelling the game with UA because of COVID-19 concerns.

It's been a battle to get to the games for Arizona so far this season starting with the season opener against Norther Arizona that was canceled because of a positive COVID-19 case within the Lumberjacks program.

That game was eventually made up, but UA has had to quickly shift gears to new opponents and find teams to play before the end of the year once Pac-12 games can begin in earnest starting with a trip to Washington on New Year's weekend.

There have been moments when even the replacements for teams have not been able to play the games as scheduled as was the case with UTEP, which stepped in for Sam Houston State on the opening weekend. The Miners had COVID-19 issues that forced that meeting to be moved to a later date and was eventually played last Saturday.

Outside of an inclusive test for assistant coach Jason Terry that prevented him from being on the bench for one game, the Wildcats have had good luck on their side through the first portion of the season when it comes to preventing a COVID-19 outbreak.

Still, the uncertainty that Arizona has been faced with because of the cancellations and schedule shifting has certainly taken a toll on the group.

"I can't tell you how proud I am of the group that we have," head coach Sean Miller said Saturday night after UA's win over Stanford as his team played its first game away from home. "If you guys were around us the last four months just watching them get up so early in the morning doing all their school work like they have in a much different situation, following the COVID protocol the best that they can, practicing incredibly hard, strength and conditioning early in the morning, preparing for a game like this one and the ones we've had, we're organized, we're efficient. We have two busses, we wear a certain mask.

"It's not easy on these players. It really isn't. I just can't say enough good things about what they're doing."

Arizona (6-1, 1-0 Pac-12) will still be allowed to schedule another nonconference opponent this season, but time is running out for the program to do that with a makeup game against Colorado set to be played Dec. 28 before the Wildcats hit the road to the Pacific Northwest.

Under Miller the Wildcats typically do not play games in the days around Christmas.

The Wildcats, for now , are set to continue their season Tuesday at 5 p.m. as Montana makes its way to Tucson to face the Wildcats at McKale Center.