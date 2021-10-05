SCHEDULE: Arizona women's basketball releases non-conference schedule

After coming off of a national title game appearance, the Arizona women's basketball team is entering its most highly anticipated season in recent memory.

Tuesday afternoon, Arizona released its 2021-22 non-conference schedule with marquee games against Louisville, Texas, and Rutgers.

This will be the first season since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that there will be no restrictions for attendance at the start of the season.

During the 2020-21 season Arizona had to cancle home games against Texas and Gonzaga that headlined the home schedule.

Unfortunately, the Wildcats weren't able to make those home games up, and will now play Texas in at a neutral site in Las Vegas.