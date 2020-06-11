New Orleans — Kolbe Fields isn’t your average high school prospect. While a lot of players who are in a similar position like to revel in the spotlight, Fields generally shies away from attention. “ I do stuff low key and just stay to myself. I’m not looking for any ‘hype.’”

Even though he doesn’t seek attention or notoriety out, it’ll be pretty hard to not know who he is or to keep extra eyes away from him after his junior season. He was part of a stout Rummel defense that helped achor an undefeated season and the school’s first state championship since 2013. The Raiders held their opponents to an average of to 5 points a game during the regular season. In his junior season, Fields accumulated 105 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions and forced two fumbles. For his efforts, Fields was named to the MaxPreps Louisiana All-State team.

Fields knows he has a responsibility to be the leader of the defense if they want to repeat, but he plans to so so while remaining true to his personality. “I’m just going to keep doing what I do. I’m not the person to scream and try to get you hyped up. I should be their motivations without any words. I hold myself to a certain standard, so whe people look at me I want them to he able to see what I do as opposed to just listening to what I say and to just match my energy.”

Rummel LB Kolbe Fields communicates with coaches on the sideline between down during a district football game against John Curtis Christian (LA.) during the 2019 season. (Courtesy: Kolbe Fields)

Considered to be relatively unknown on the recruiting scene prior to his junior season, Fields has definitely gotten the attention of several major colleges in the past 6 months. His recruitment has blown up out of seemingly nowhere and he’s jumped straight into the Louisiana top 40 for 2021, currently sitting at number 26 as of this publishing. Earlier this spring, he pledged his commitment to Oklahoma State University. “I decided to commit because for one, they were the first Power 5 school to put their trust into & offer me! I also felt like it was a smart decision in my eyes because my family and I were thinking about the potential of an injury (God forbid) or something unexpected happened, I would already be committed to a school that I like. That being said, I’m still open to other schools and am looking at other options.”



Fields’ commitment to the Cowboys hasn’t stopped other schools from continuing to pursue him. Since his announcement, he has also earned offers from Arizona, Louisville, Houston, Louisiana Tech, Purdue, SMU, Memphis, and Southeastern Louisiana. He also had offers from Tulane, Colorado, South Alabam and Nicholls State prior to committing to OSU. In addition to all those offers, he’s recently heard from and received interest from Florida State, Ole Miss and Wake Forest.

Nothing less than a blessing! After a real conversation with @coachtheronaych I am blessed to receive an offer from The Univerity Of Arizona #BearDown pic.twitter.com/G0ErnXL1ps — Kolbe Fields (@therealkolbe) June 5, 2020

As for having a list of favorites or an expected timeline on when he plans to make his final decision, don’t expect it to be any time soon. “I’m just as lost as some of the schools recruiting me are at this point. I don’t even know where I wanna go yet. I know I’m commited but that shouldn’t change the way schools look at me. I plan to make unofficial visits to a few schools once the dead period ends. From there, I’ll make my final decision when I feel the time is right! God will let me know when it’s time.”



Runmmel LB Kolbe Fields sits inside a locker stall and mentally prepares before a game during the 2019 football season

In addition to playing football, Fields and two of his cousins operate a sneaker reselling business and have been selling hot plates of cooked food to keep them busy, money in their pockets and a sense of productivity. “My cousins and I decided over quarantine that we wanted to make some money because we felt it was getting kind of hard on our parents financially. So we cook food every Sunday and we also have a shoe selling business that we are doing pretty good at. It’s a blessing, I just want to be the best at everything I do.”