Rodrick Pleasant keeping in close contact with DeWayne Walker, Arizona

Serra High School in Gardena, California was the home of one of Arizona's most talented players in recent years. Khalil Tate bucked the trend of Serra players heading to local school USC several years ago bringing some attention to the Wildcats from the star-studded high school in Los Angeles.

Arizona's recruiting success under head coach Jedd Fisch has also started to get the attention of some of California's top recruits. Among the group of prospects who are intrigued by what is going on down in Tucson is two-sport standout Rodrick Pleasant from Serra High School.

The high three-star recruit is continuing to evaluate his options heading into the spring, and he is moving forward with more visits this month after seeing USC and Oregon in January.

In addition to being a star two-way player at Serra, highlighted by his play as a cornerback, Pleasant also runs track and was one of the fastest sophomores in California last year. His 100-meter time of 10.32 last season grabbed plenty of attention, and he has plans to run track in college and play football.

Both sports continue to be in full focus this spring.

“Just being more efficient in my breaks,” Pleasant said about what he wants to improve on this season. “It’s track season. People didn’t know that I was playing on two ankle sprains the whole season. The film doesn’t look like it, but it could’ve been 10 times better.”