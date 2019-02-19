Robinson leaning on Murray for advice, still looking at Arizona
Four-star running back Bijan Robinson is one of the better prospects to come out of Tucson in quite some time. The Salpointe standout junior has a bevy of offers from Power Five schools all over th...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news