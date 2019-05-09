Robbins expresses support for Miller
The last expected trial to come out of the FBI's investigation into college basketball corruption came to an end Wednesday in New York City. There will be no more secret recordings or evidence or arguments. Next up is the sentencing phase for Christian Dawkins, Merl Code and the others involved in the case including former Arizona assistant Emanuel "Book" Richardson.
Over the last 20 months Sean Miller has been one of the most talked-about coaches when it relates to the case and he was not even one of the men on trial. The UA head coach has managed to continue move forward in his role, but his public image outside of the fan base has certainly taken a hit.
Miller has remained mostly quiet throughout the process with several "no comment" answers to questions that have come up about the investigation. During his one time addressing anything to do with the case he was stern when saying that he never paid any recruits to attend UA and never will.
However, there have been plenty of accusations throughout the process and even some in the media calling for the administration at UA to cut ties with Miller.
Arizona's athletic director Dave Heeke and president Robert C. Robbins have been steadfast in their support of the longest tenured head coach in the Pac-12 Conference.
Heeke has continued to point to Arizona's priority to be compliant with NCAA rules and often coming back to the integrity of Miller as a coach. No, Heeke nor Robbins have been around Tucson for very long but both have put their support behind Miller and have doubled down on it throughout the last several months.
Wednesday, when asked by Phoenix TV station ABC15, Robbins reiterated his support for Miller.
"Sean's our coach and we look forward to continuing to participate and cooperate in all the investigations that are going on, but Sean's our coach," Robbins told the TV station.
That Robbins continued to show support for Miller is no surprise as the UA administration has continued to stand by the head coach throughout the last nearly two years since the story first broke. Miller, himself, has pointed to the support from both Robbins and Heeke often throughout that time as well.
While Miller's name came up often throughout the last few weeks in connection to the ongoing trial involving Dawkins and Code of LOYD, Inc. The connection to Miller came from the defendants' dealings with Richardson, who pleaded guilty to bribery earlier this year and is awaiting sentencing later this month.
it is only natural that an NCAA investigation would be initiated to look into the Richardson's actions and wrongdoing. That process began earlier in the year, but the results of the investigation might not be known for quite some time.
Asked by ABC15 if he had any concerns about potential sanctions being handed down by the NCAA whenever the investigation comes to an end, Robbins simply referred back to UA cooperating with the investigation.
"I have no idea," Robbins said. "That's up to the NCAA. We'll just cooperate with them and see what they have to say in the end."
For now, the Wildcats will continue to work toward the upcoming season with Miller and his coaching staff welcoming in a top-five recruiting class this summer that has led to a renewed confidence from the fan base after a subpar season, by UA's standards, that eventually ended with a first-round exit in the Pac-12 Tournament back in March.