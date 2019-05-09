The last expected trial to come out of the FBI's investigation into college basketball corruption came to an end Wednesday in New York City. There will be no more secret recordings or evidence or arguments. Next up is the sentencing phase for Christian Dawkins, Merl Code and the others involved in the case including former Arizona assistant Emanuel "Book" Richardson.

Over the last 20 months Sean Miller has been one of the most talked-about coaches when it relates to the case and he was not even one of the men on trial. The UA head coach has managed to continue move forward in his role, but his public image outside of the fan base has certainly taken a hit.

Miller has remained mostly quiet throughout the process with several "no comment" answers to questions that have come up about the investigation. During his one time addressing anything to do with the case he was stern when saying that he never paid any recruits to attend UA and never will.

However, there have been plenty of accusations throughout the process and even some in the media calling for the administration at UA to cut ties with Miller.

Arizona's athletic director Dave Heeke and president Robert C. Robbins have been steadfast in their support of the longest tenured head coach in the Pac-12 Conference.

Heeke has continued to point to Arizona's priority to be compliant with NCAA rules and often coming back to the integrity of Miller as a coach. No, Heeke nor Robbins have been around Tucson for very long but both have put their support behind Miller and have doubled down on it throughout the last several months.

Wednesday, when asked by Phoenix TV station ABC15, Robbins reiterated his support for Miller.

"Sean's our coach and we look forward to continuing to participate and cooperate in all the investigations that are going on, but Sean's our coach," Robbins told the TV station.