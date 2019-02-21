Rivals250 LB Justin Houston planning to visit Arizona
Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate is in his final season with the Wildcats, but his presence and popularity could help the team beyond just the 2019 season. The Gardena-Serra alum has helped the Wild...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news