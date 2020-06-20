GOAZCATS - Rivals Roundtable: Live eval periods, fast risers and draft decisions

This week in the Rivals Roundtable, analysts Eric Bossi, Corey Evans and Dan McDonald discuss what the impact of no evaluation periods could be. Also, rising seniors to watch from outside of the Rivals150 and players who could help their draft prospects with another year of school.

1. With this week's decision on live evaluation periods in August and September put off, will they happen and how big of an impact will it be if nothing gets scheduled?

Bossi: No, I don’t think we will see live evaluation periods at any point this summer or during the early fall. I just don’t think the NCAA has the answers it wants regarding COVID-19 and from the coaches that I’ve spoken with, they don’t want to be out either. Obviously, this isn’t ideal. Especially for players in the class of 2021 looking to either earn offers or elevate their recruitment. While some may not get the offers they want, I do think the majority will walk out of this ok because college coaches are doing the most research I can remember in some time. Some guys will slip through the cracks and low- and mid-majors may end up with more steals than in a normal year, but the scholarships will be there for worthy players. Evans: I don’t, but I don’t think anyone has a firm grasp on what will be permissible later this summer and fall. If such live periods were going to be allowed, that the ruling would have been made this past week. Waiting another few weeks seems to now be delaying the inevitable and that there will be no summer evaluation periods. The impact won’t be felt until years down the line. I guess virtually evaluating prospects can do some of the work, but physically being front and center for a recruit can give the coach and a program a better feel for who they are watching. We are going to see missed evaluations, which will lead to poor fits and some that should be playing at different levels. McDonald: I thought it seemed like a done deal earlier this week, but now I’m skeptical any live periods will happen. Between the fact there are states that still have stronger restrictions in place and many coaches being older and/or in a higher risk group for health reasons, it’s a complicated deal.

I do like that the proposal from the NABC to only allow two coaches from each staff to be out instead of all four.

If coaches don’t have live periods, it’s a pretty big deal in my opinion. The 2021 class becomes really tough to recruit when a lot of coaches will have to sign kids in November that they have never seen play in person. It could lead to a lot of poor evaluations.

2. What 2021 player is racking up offers that you wish you could have seen this summer?

3. Name an underclassman who looks like he is staying in the draft that you think should return to school.

Tyrell Terry