The final rankings week for the class of 2019 continues at Rivals.com. Today we move onto the positional rankings where we take a look at the top shooting guards in the senior class.

Top gun: Anthony Edwards. What a score by Tom Crean and his staff to keep Edwards in his home state to play at Georgia. He’s big, he’s athletic, he can play with or without the ball and because of his ability to create off the dribble, it won’t be a surprise if he leads the SEC in scoring during his time in Athens.

Coming on strong: Harlond Beverly. Look, the Miami-bound product who is originally from Michigan had a poor spring and summer prior to his senior year. As a senior for the loaded Montverde (Fla.) Academy program, Beverly blossomed into a go to scorer with athleticism, skill and a versatile game.

Best fit: Casey Morsell. Morsell makes timely shots, plays great help and on-the-ball defense and is an under-control player who excels in a team system. Talk about a perfect fit for Tony Bennett and Virginia. He should be a multiple year starter in Charlottesville.

Could surprise: He’s still undecided, but there’s a real good chance that Nah’Shon Hyland eventually outplays his overall and positional rankings. Injury cost him some developmental time and he’s got to get stronger, but this dude scores with ease from deep and off the dribble. It may take a year or two for him to make a big impact at a high-level program, but the ability to eventually make a difference is there.

Thoughts on the group: One of the deepest groups in the class of 2019, 38 shooting guards landed in our final Rivals150 for the class. The odds of some very good college players being produced from this list are very good and it should be a group that fans learn to love because they’ll get to see so many of them as upperclassmen.