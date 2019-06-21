Rivals Rankings Week: Class of 2021 state rankings released
FULL LIST OF 2021 STATE RANKINGS
With Rivals Rankings Week winding down, we turn an eye to the state rankings. Below, Texas and Louisiana recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman takes a look at five major state rankings storylines in the initial 2021 rankings.
MORE RANKINGS WEEK: 2021 Rivals100 revealed | Vandagriff No. 1 | Mind of Mike
*****
Texas beef
They say that everything is bigger in Texas, but in this particular instance, it’s simply pertaining to the quantity of quality 2021 offensive lineman in the Lone Star State.
Five-star tackle Savion Byrd highlights a group of five offensive linemen currently ranked inside the Rivals100. There’s borderline five-star Tommy Brockermeyer and Donovan Jackson — all of whom play tackle —before getting to four-stars Bryce Foster and Jaeden Roberts. We’re not even counting Hayden Connor, the No. 13-ranked tackle in the country.
*****
Battle in the Pacific Northwest
There’s always fun position battles out West and the 2021 class has one of the tightest in the Pacific Northwest. Washington’s J.T. Tuinmoloau debuts as the No. 2 player in the country behind only Brock Vandagriff, and of course, the top prospect in-state. Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is a borderline five-star and ranked inside the top 10 of the Rivals100. Sam Huard also fits that category as the No. 13 overall player and No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the land.
It’s feasible to think Washington could have multiple five-stars in the state by the end of the 2021 cycle. For context, Washington currently has one five-star in-state and hasn’t had multiples since Taylor Mays and Stephen Schilling back in 2006.
*****
Hurricanes destined for a run?
Corey Collier debuts as the lone five-star player from the Sunshine State. Behind him are four-stars James Williams and Jacorey Brooks. Also representing Florida in the Rivals100 are cornerback Jason Marshall and defensive tackle Savion Collins, an early Miami commitment.
That’s five players from South Florida in the top 100 and jockeying for position in the top 10 inside Florida. Manny Diaz is already looking to make his mark in the 2020 class, but he’ll have an even grander opportunity to improve with a big local haul in 2021.
MORE: Florida state rankings
*****
Repeating history
Brock Vandagriff debuts as not only the No. 1 player in the country, but the top quarterback and prospect out of Georgia. QB D.J. Uiagalelei currently ranks as the No. 1 player in the country in 2020. The last quarterback to hold that throne was in 2018 — another quarterback out of the Peach State named Trevor Lawrence, who helped lead Clemson to a national title last year.
There is already plenty of buzz around Vandagriff, who committed to Oklahoma on Thursday, so the comparison between he and Lawrence will only grow.
*****
WR tree in Cali
California is known for its polished passers. We’ve seen plenty of talented running backs and defensive backs from out West lately, but the 2021 crop is founded by its talent at wide receiver.
Beaux Collins leads the way as the No. 19 prospect followed closely by Troy Franklin, ranked four spots below him, which makes for a good battle between two highly-touted pass catchers within the state.
Christian Dixon is another Rivals100 member at No. 65, but there’s no telling how much shakeup within the California rankings — and the wide receiver rankings — we’ll see through National Signing Day.
MORE: California state rankings | Breaking down wide receiver rankings