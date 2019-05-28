CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

1. BIJAN ROBINSON

Bijan Robinson (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Robinson isn’t the highest-rated running back on this list, but he’s the only one to beat a five-star running back (Kendall Milton) for an MVP award and earn an invitation to the Five-Star Challenge. His consistent wins during the one-on-one period at the Los Angeles camp caught everybody’s attention, but the way he won each rep was equally as impressive. Robinson’s soft hands, effortless route running, and burst in the open field made him dominate the competition and earn the top spot on this list.

Ohio State is a major threat to land his commitment, but look out for Texas, USC and UCLA.

2. JAYLAN KNIGHTON

Jaylan Knighton (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Knighton was lightning in a bottle at the Miami camp back in February and really ran away with the MVP award. His elusiveness in the open field and quickness out of his breaks made him a favorite target for quarterbacks. Knighton’s skill set makes him a very tough matchup in the camp setting and he will likely excel at the Five-Star Challenge.

Miami is in good shape for the former Oklahoma commit, but Ohio State and Florida State are also going after the South Florida standout.

3. DEMARKCUS BOWMAN

Demarkcus Bowman (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Bowman toyed with the competition at the Tampa regional camp and walked away with a Five-Star Challenge invitation. The five-star Clemson running back commit didn’t win the MVP award that day, but he has no problem handling anything the defense throws at him. Bowman’s impressive blend of size and speed should serve him well in Atlanta.

4. JALEN BERGER

Jalen Berger (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

At the rain-soaked camp in New Jersey, Berger impressed as a big, versatile back with good hands and the route-running skills to get open with ease. The competition for the MVP award that day was close, and Berger walked away with the hardware along with an invitation to the Five-Star Challenge.

Ohio State and Michigan are the two main suitors for the Rivals100 back out of New Jersey.

5. REGGIE LOVE

Reggie Love (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)