Former Arizona assistant coach Emanuel "Book" Richardson will have to serve time behind bars. That is what a federal judge ruled Thursday as the longtime assistant of Sean Miller was sentenced after his guilty plea to conspiracy to commit bribery back in January. US District Court judge Edgardo Ramos came to the decision that Richardson's role in a scheme to influence and steer college basketball players to take on Christian Dawkins and others as advisors upon turning pro was worthy of jail time sentencing the former UA assistant to three months in prison and two years of supervised released at the end of his time in prison.

Richardson admitted to taking $20,000 in exchange for guiding players to Dawkins' company, Loyd Inc., as part of the scheme that also involved undercover FBI agents. The former UA coach was reportedly going to use the money to help secure five-star point guard Jahvon Quinerly's commitment to the Wildcats, although it has never been made clear whether or not that money in fact reached the point guard from New Jersey or his family.

Former UA players from Rawle Alkins to Deandre Ayton and Allonzo Trier were all brought up during the saga as players Richardson could have helped steer towards Dawkins and his group.

Wednesday, Ramos ruled that former USC assistant coach Tony Bland will not have to serve any jail time after accepting $4,000 as part of the scheme. It was assumed that Richardson would see a similar ruling come his way, but that turned out not to be the case.

According to CBS Sports reporter Matt Norlander, who was in New York covering the case, the difference between Richardson and Bland is that the former UA coach sought out money on more than one occasion whereas Bland did not.

The sentencing could have been much harsher for Richardson as the government was pushing for 18-24 months behind bars for the longtime basketball coach.

An NCAA investigation has already been underway into Arizona's in the entire situation and Sean Miller's name is one that was brought up quite a bit in the most recent trial. However, the UA administration has continued to show strong support for its head coach reaffirming its stance multiple times.

Arizona AD Dave Heeke has continually said that Miller runs a clean program and the school has continued to say that compliance with rules is a top priority.

According to Norlander, Richardson did not bring up Miller's name when addressing reporters after Thursday's decision.