GOAZCATS - Report: Pac-12 could target mid-to-late November start date for football

Hold the phone?

Currently the Pac-12 is not set to play games until at least Jan. 1, 2021, but that could be changing as other conferences have been able to begin their seasons in recent weeks. The league's recent agreement with Quidel Corporation to bring rapid-results testing to the Pac-12 has certainly added some optimism about the viability of getting back on the football field by the start of the new year.

Commissioner Larry Scott said the improved testing could mean competition before the end of 2020.

Monday, ESPN's Heather Dinich reported that one reported plan for the Pac-12 has an estimated start date of "mid-to-late November" in what she said is its "most aggressive" return plan currently being discussed by conference leaders.

The Big Ten has continued to work toward the potential for an October restart after also initially postponing the season the spring. No decision has been made by that league as of Monday evening, but if the Big Ten moves forward and returns to the field this fall it would leave the Pac-12 as the only Power Five league not playing football.

Quidel's testing machines are expected to be on each Pac-12 campus by the end of the month and in use by early October bringing daily testing to the conference. The lack of such testing was a big part of the original decision by the Pac-12 CEO Group to postpone all competition in the league until next year.

“This is a major step toward the safe resumption of Pac-12 sport competitions,” Scott said earlier this month when the partnership was announced. “The availability of a reliable test that can be administered daily, with almost immediate results, addresses one of the key concerns that was expressed by our medical advisory committee, as well as by student-athletes, coaches and others."

There are still other hurdles that need to be cleared before the Pac-12 can reach the point where games are being played, most importantly current practice restrictions on the programs in California and Oregon that would prevent them from taking the field at this point.

Dinich says league leaders will not vote on a return to play until those restrictions have been lifted.

Pac-12 teams prefer to have six weeks to prepare for the upcoming season.

Arizona and teams in the Pac-12 and other leagues not playing this fall are currently working a maximum of 12 hours per week until Oct. 4 after the NCAA decided to put those limits in place last month. The rules only allow five hours of on-field instruction per week but only helmets and light padding are permitted with no contact taking place.