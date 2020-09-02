GOAZCATS - Report: NCAA expected to settle on Nov. 25 start date for basketball season

It was recently reported that the NCAA had focused in on four potential start dates to the upcoming college basketball season. It left open the possibility of starting on Nov. 10, as originally scheduled, or pushing the start of the season all the way back to Dec. 4. According to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports, the NCAA men's and women's oversight committees have decided to recommend Nov. 25 as the new start date for the college basketball season.

That date can become official in two weeks when the NCAA D1 Council gets together again for a meeting.

CBS Sports reporter Jon Rothstein previously relayed that Nov. 25 and Dec. 4 were the two days being discussed most as potential starting dates.

If Nov. 25 is officially selected as the start date for the regular season it will certainly put some pressure on leaders in the Pac-12 to make a decision about revising the plan to begin games in the league in January. When the conference's CEO group opted to postpone fall sports it also made the decision to include men's and women's basketball in that conversation with competition for all sports on hold until at least Jan. 1.

That decision wiped out nonconference play for all Pac-12 teams.

However, Jon Wilner, of The Mercury News, reported last week that the league could revisit its original decision if the start date for other conferences is close enough to January.

As of now only the Pac-12 and Ivy League have postponed the basketball season until 2021.

Arizona head coach Adia Barnes has expressed her desire to have a nonconference season ahead of Pac-12 play, so moving the start of the season for teams in the league to align with a potential start date in late November would give the Wildcats an opportunity to have a handful of nonconference games before the end of the year.

How that would all come together with the coronavirus pandemic still ongoing, but the idea of a bubble approach to the upcoming college season is not farfetched.

Once the date of Nov. 25 is finalized it would then be in the hands of the Pac-12's CEO group to decide whether or not its basketball programs could move the start date of the season or again sit on the sidelines and watch as other conferences begin their seasons first.