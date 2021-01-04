GOAZCATS - Report: DeWayne Walker to join Arizona's staff as secondary coach

Arizona is reportedly set to bring aboard another veteran coach with experience at several different levels. FootballScoop.com is reporting that DeWayne Walker will join the Wildcats' staff under head coach Jedd Fisch as the second coach in the defensive backfield alongside UA legend Chuck Cecil.

Walker is expected to take over the cornerback unit at Arizona as he makes his return to the college level for the first time since 2012. The Los Angeles, California native was last a college coach when he was the head coach at New Mexico State from 2009-12. Since then he has been in the NFL at two different stops with a stint in Jacksonville from 2013-16 and then with the Cleveland Browns from 2017-19.

Walker is another person with ties to someone Fisch has worked for as the 60-year-old coach was with Pete Carroll on the former Trojans' head coach's first staff in LA. He's held several other positions in the Pac-12 and around the West as he was UCLA's defensive coordinator from 2006-08 before making the move to Las Cruces.

He served as defensive backs coach at Cal with stops at Utah State and BYU as well. Walker was also previously the defensive coordinator at Oklahoma State.

In the NFL he's worked for several franchises including the New England Patriots and New York Giants.

His career began at the junior college level in California as the defensive backs coach at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut. Walker went on to become the defensive coordinator for that program before moving on to Utah State.

He has been a football coach since 1988.

Walker attended John Muir High School in Pasadena before playing at Pasadena City College and ultimately moving on to the University of Minnesota to finish his career.

Under previous defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads this season the Wildcats grouped the safeties and cornerbacks together under one coach, Greg Burns, but the addition of Walker will allow him an opportunity to focus on the cornerback and nickel units while Cecil will be focused on the safety group.

Though the Wildcats have yet to name a defensive coordinator under Fisch, Walker will be the third assistant on that side of the ball to join the staff. Cecil and new defensive line coach Ricky Hunley were announced as the first additions to the new Arizona staff last week.

UA announced the remainder of its offensive coaches on Monday.