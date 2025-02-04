PREVIEW: No. 20 Arizona at BYU

Fresh off wins over then-No. 3 Iowa State and Arizona State last week, Arizona jumped back into the AP Top 25 at No. 20 this week.
The Wildcats have gotten off to a 9-1 start to Big 12 play, including a 4-1 record on the road in conference play. Arizona will head back out on the road to take on BYU, who enter Tuesday on a four-game winning streak.
The Cougars have gotten off to a 15-6 start to the season and 6-4 start to conference play.
Here is a preview for Tuesday's matchup between Arizona and BYU.
GAME INFO
Who: Arizona (15-6, 9-1) at BYU (15-6, 6-4) (last game won 81-75 at UCF)
When: 9 p.m. (MST)
Where: Marriott Center | Provo, Utah
TV: ESPN
Odds: BYU (-2) | O/U 152
All-time series: Arizona leads 20-19
SNAPSHOT (BYU)
Head coach: Kevin Young (1st season | 15-6 at BYU)
Preseason prediction: 9th (Big 12)
2023-24 finish: 23-11, 10-8
HEAD TO HEAD
Scoring offense: Arizona (23rd/82.8 PPG) | BYU (40th/81.0 PPG)
Scoring defense: Arizona (112th/69.3 PPG) | BYU (70th/67.7 PPG)
Rebounding margin: Arizona (18th/7.3) | BYU (13th/8.4)
Assists per game: Arizona (23rd/17.0) | BYU (16th/17.2)
Turnovers per game: Arizona (141st/11.6) | BYU (208th/12.1)