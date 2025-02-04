PREVIEW: No. 20 Arizona at BYU

Fresh off wins over then-No. 3 Iowa State and Arizona State last week, Arizona jumped back into the AP Top 25 at No. 20 this week.

The Wildcats have gotten off to a 9-1 start to Big 12 play, including a 4-1 record on the road in conference play. Arizona will head back out on the road to take on BYU, who enter Tuesday on a four-game winning streak.

The Cougars have gotten off to a 15-6 start to the season and 6-4 start to conference play.

Here is a preview for Tuesday's matchup between Arizona and BYU.