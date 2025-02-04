Premium content
Published Feb 4, 2025
PREVIEW: No. 20 Arizona at BYU
Ari Koslow
Fresh off wins over then-No. 3 Iowa State and Arizona State last week, Arizona jumped back into the AP Top 25 at No. 20 this week.

The Wildcats have gotten off to a 9-1 start to Big 12 play, including a 4-1 record on the road in conference play. Arizona will head back out on the road to take on BYU, who enter Tuesday on a four-game winning streak.

The Cougars have gotten off to a 15-6 start to the season and 6-4 start to conference play.

Here is a preview for Tuesday's matchup between Arizona and BYU.

GAME INFO

Who: Arizona (15-6, 9-1) at BYU (15-6, 6-4) (last game won 81-75 at UCF)

When: 9 p.m. (MST)

Where: Marriott Center | Provo, Utah

TV: ESPN

Odds: BYU (-2) | O/U 152

All-time series: Arizona leads 20-19

SNAPSHOT (BYU)

Head coach: Kevin Young (1st season | 15-6 at BYU)

Preseason prediction: 9th (Big 12)

2023-24 finish: 23-11, 10-8

HEAD TO HEAD

Scoring offense: Arizona (23rd/82.8 PPG) | BYU (40th/81.0 PPG)

Scoring defense: Arizona (112th/69.3 PPG) | BYU (70th/67.7 PPG)

Rebounding margin: Arizona (18th/7.3) | BYU (13th/8.4)

Assists per game: Arizona (23rd/17.0) | BYU (16th/17.2)

Turnovers per game: Arizona (141st/11.6) | BYU (208th/12.1)

