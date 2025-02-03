Arizona moves into the AP Poll Top 25 after another successful week

Ever since a slow 4-5 start to the season, Arizona (15-6, 9-1 Big 12) has been rolling in the Big 12 with wins over then-No. 3 Iowa State, West Virginia and Baylor. Monday morning, the Wildcats moved back into the AP Poll to No. 20 following a strong 81-72 win over in-state rival ASU.

It wasn't long ago that Arizona started the season ranked No. 10 in the preseason poll but thanks to the slow start quickly found themselves on the outside looking in. After going 0-5 in Quad 1 games early in the season, the Wildcats have flipped the script and gone 5-1 with marquee wins over Iowa State, Baylor and West Virginia in conference games.