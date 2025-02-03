Arizona moves into the AP Poll Top 25 after another successful week

Ever since a slow 4-5 start to the season, Arizona (15-6, 9-1 Big 12) has been rolling in the Big 12 with wins over then-No. 3 Iowa State, West Virginia and Baylor. Monday morning, the Wildcats moved back into the AP Poll to No. 20 following a strong 81-72 win over in-state rival ASU.
It wasn't long ago that Arizona started the season ranked No. 10 in the preseason poll but thanks to the slow start quickly found themselves on the outside looking in. After going 0-5 in Quad 1 games early in the season, the Wildcats have flipped the script and gone 5-1 with marquee wins over Iowa State, Baylor and West Virginia in conference games.
There are 10 games left in the regular season and Arizona currently sits tied at the top of the Big 12 standing with No. 5 Houston. The Wildcats will not only have to keep pace with the Cougars but have multiple chances to add to their Quad 1 win total.
Although there are many high-level games still to be played in the Big 12 for Arizona, the three key games to keep an eye on are against Houston at home, No. 8 Iowa State on the road and finishing out they year at No. 16 Kansas ahead of the conference tournament.
