REPORT: Arizona DC Don Brown to be named next head coach at UMass

According to a report from Yahoo! Sports writer Pete Thamel, Arizona's rivalry matchup against Arizona State will be the last game with defensive coordinator Don Brown on the sidelines. Thamel is reporting that Brown is expected to be named the next head coach at UMass marking a return to Amherst for the 66-year-old UA assistant.

Brown is in his first season leading the Arizona defense, but the Wildcats have made clear improvement under his watch including moving up from the 116th-ranked defense to 61st-rated group overall this season.

Brown is a Massachusetts native, and this move would mark his third stint with the program after he previously held the head coach title from 2004-08 in addition to serving as the team's defensive coordinator in the 1998 and 1999 seasons.

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch made it a priority to find a top defensive coordinator upon landing his job with the Wildcats. The two coaches previously were on staff together at Michigan where Brown guided the Wolverines to several impressive finishes as the defensive coordinator of that program.

Michigan finished the 2016 with the No. 1 overall defense among FBS teams.

Brown has guided an impressive effort on the recruiting trail as two of the Wildcats' three four-star commits in the class are defensive players, linebacker Tyler Martin and defensive end Sterling Lane.

As of now the expectation is that Brown will finish out the regular season with the Wildcats as they wrap up the schedule Saturday against Arizona State.

UA dropped its game against Washington State on Friday night with the Wildcats having surrendered the most points they have all season in a 44-18 loss to the Cougars.