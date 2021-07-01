When you're a first time head coach at a high-pressure situation getting evaluations right is more important than moving quickly to build a class. That is the approach Tommy Lloyd is taking at Arizona this summer.

The Wildcats have only made a couple new offers since the start of the live period that allowed coaches to hit the road and watch recruits for the first time in over a year. The NCAA Transfer Portal has started to impact the number of offers going out across the country as coaches appear to be taking a more cautious approach to high school recruiting.

It is easier to bring in a proven college player right now than a recruit who might need more time to develop and become effective.

Some programs are still operating as usual though putting a program like Arizona in a tricky spot. Many programs are already well involved with many prospects in the 2022 class, and with Lloyd just joining the Wildcats this spring that adds another hurdle to making headway with rising seniors.

Las Vegas-based point guard Milos Uzan is one recruit Lloyd and the Arizona staff have identified as a priority target in the class. Lloyd, recruiting coordinator TJ Benson and associate head coach Jack Murphy spent time watching the 2022 recruit in recent weeks at the Section 7 events in Glendale and Phoenix.

UA had all three staff members present at one of his games at State Farm Stadium a couple weekends ago. Cal and Utah did as well. Those programs have been involved longer than the current Wildcats' coaches.