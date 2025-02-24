Recruiting Rumor Mill: Visits coming into focus as spring nears

Duvay Williams

Visits are coming into focus and more top teams are emerging for some of the best players in the country. Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney has more in this Recruiting Rumor Mill.

The four-star receiver from Warner Robins (Ga.) Houston County has seen his recruitment take off in recent months but a select group of programs are starting to stand out with Georgia, Georgia Tech, Colorado, Florida State, Auburn, Duke and Vanderbilt leading the way. Some big visits are planned for the official visit window in late May and June with Colorado, Georgia Tech, Florida State and then Georgia being the final one. It wouldn’t be a shock if he stayed in-state.

The No. 1 running back in the 2026 class canceled his Texas visit after position coach Tashard Choice left for the Detroit Lions but now Crowell will head to Austin after talking to new running backs coach Chad Scott, who told Crowell he watched his film and loves his game on the first day he got the job. The feeling is that Alabama is still way ahead for the Jackson, Ala., standout with Auburn and Texas among others involved. He wore Alabama gloves at The Sevens tournament in Atlanta over the weekend.

There are others involved but Cal and Ole Miss have basically been the top two for a while as Fahey loves the idea of playing in the SEC for coach Lane Kiffin. However, staying closer to home in Cal’s system in a major draw. Cincinnati, SMU, Washington and others are in the mix but a big change happened in recent days when Stanford offered the Mission Viejo, Calif., four-star QB. The word is that the Cardinal definitely jump into the top group and that Fahey will be very seriously looking at them as decision time gets closer.

After backing off early pledges to Alabama and UCF, Gordon is working on his official visit schedule with North Carolina coming up first. Ole Miss and Oklahoma State will get visits from the four-star defensive back from Jackson, Ala., and Gordon is working on Auburn, Florida and Florida State. The word right now is that the Rebels and the Gators are standing out most ahead of trips.

Ole Miss is going to get the first shot at Jones and the Rebels continue to look strong for the four-star running back. Jones goes to the same high school as Quinshon Judkins, who starred in Oxford before transferring to Ohio State. Auburn, Alabama and South Carolina will all get visits as well but Ole Miss is setting the pace in Jones’ recruitment right now.

A long list remains for the very active four-star edge rusher from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy with Ohio State, Florida, Penn State, Miami, Michigan and others involved but Oklahoma could be the team holding the edge right now in his recruitment. Kreul seems very open to a lot of programs still but he has a great relationship with Sooners’ position coach Miguel Chavis and that could be the difference right now.

After Texas running back coach Tashard Choice left for the Detroit Lions, the word now is that Osborne will not take his visit back to Austin in June and the chatter is that the Longhorns are no longer at the top as they used to be in his recruitment. That could be great news for Michigan as the Wolverines have also been a big-time standout for the Forney, Texas, four-star running back.

The four-star quarterback from Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne has been committed to Oklahoma since June but the word is if the Sooners take a second QB in the class as they pursue Celina, Texas, standout Bowe Bentley then things could get interesting. Georgia, Mississippi State, Auburn and Arizona are staying warm with O’Neal if something happens as Oklahoma tries to fill out its quarterback room.

Four programs are basically in the running for Prothro as Auburn, Alabama, Georgia and Florida are the standouts and now he’s planning out official visits and spring practice trips. The four-star tight end from Bowdon, Ga., mentioned the Tigers first during a recent interview and while Georgia has been pegged as the frontrunner, Auburn should be one to watch especially if coach Hugh Freeze can turn things around in Year 3.

The four-star offensive lineman from Avon Lake, Ohio, is still down to only Clemson and Ohio State as the two favorites in his recruitment. The feeling is that the Tigers actually have the edge in his recruitment since he has a great relationship with the coaching staff and loves the culture there. But Riley’s growing bond with new Ohio State OL coach Tyler Bowen and the fact that Ohio State is just two hours down the road and coming off a national title are big.

An offer from Georgia in recent days has pushed the Bulldogs to the top of the list for the Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern defensive end, but now new interest is coming in for Rivers as well. Since Georgia offered, both Texas and Miami have reached out, but in the end Rivers should be Georgia’s to lose.

The high four-star receiver from Mission Viejo, Calif., remains happily committed to Georgia but Spafford only gets to go through the recruiting process once so a bunch of visits are coming up. He’s headed to UCLA, Missouri, Ole Miss and back to USC, which is putting the pressure on him to make a flip. Spafford wants to be given some space to figure things out but the Trojans will be one to watch as things continue into the season.

Florida State and NC State visits definitely impressed Streets so those two programs have made a great impression on the 2027 edge from Raleigh (N.C.) Millbrook but many other visits are coming up. Streets will see North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Notre Dame in March and then Miami, Penn State, Alabama and Auburn in April.

A recent visit to Penn State’s junior day squarely puts the Nittany Lions in the top group for the 2027 four-star tight end from Libertyville, Ill., and it was mainly because coach James Franklin was around the entire day and interacted with everybody. Penn State, Michigan, Ohio State and Arizona State have made a big impact so far but now Georgia, Alabama, USC, Tennessee and South Carolina have offered so there will be even more to consider.

Georgia, Alabama, Oregon, Texas A&M, Texas, Ohio State, Miami, Washington and others are all involved with the 2027 five-star cornerback from Gardena (Calif.) Serra but the word is that it could be tough to sway him away from USC – and a recent visit helped the Trojans even more. USC is “definitely” among his top programs and his growing relationship with that coaching staff plus the location are big reasons why.