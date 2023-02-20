The 7-on-7 season is in full swing entering the spring, and that means the shift from schools focusing on the 2023 class has started to take place. The 2024 class is now in full frame for programs around the country, and once the February dead period comes to an end coaches will begin hitting the road again to start working on building the next classes for their programs.

Many recruits have already started to focus on smaller groups of schools while other prospects are beginning to see more interest head their way. The end of January presented some recruits with an opportunity to see campuses, and Arizona hosted multiple visitors in those final weeks before the current dead period.