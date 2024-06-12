During the offseason, Arizona and new head coach Brent Brennan have had several recruits on campus and have started the process of build up its 2025 recruiting class which features one three-star tight end in Kellan Ford and two three-star quarterbacks in Luke Haugo and Robert McDaniel, which ranks 75 nationally.

One 2025 recruit that took a visit to Tucson in early may was three-star defensive end Josiah Hammond, who visited during the weekend of May 3 and has visited Iowa State and Utah since that time.

Hammond is from Tulsa, Okla., out of Union High School where he has recorded 44 tackles, 27 quarterback hurry ups and two sacks to go along with a blocked punt during his junior season.

Ahead of his visits to other programs, Hammond talked to our Troy Hutchison about his trip to Tucson, what he thoughts about the new staff and his decision timeline.