Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Recruiting Q&A: Arizona target three-star DE Josiah Hammond

Josiah Hammond on his visit to Arizona.
Josiah Hammond on his visit to Arizona. (Josiah Hammond's Twitter)
Troy Hutchison • GOAZCATS
Staff Writer
@THutch1995

During the offseason, Arizona and new head coach Brent Brennan have had several recruits on campus and have started the process of build up its 2025 recruiting class which features one three-star tight end in Kellan Ford and two three-star quarterbacks in Luke Haugo and Robert McDaniel, which ranks 75 nationally.

One 2025 recruit that took a visit to Tucson in early may was three-star defensive end Josiah Hammond, who visited during the weekend of May 3 and has visited Iowa State and Utah since that time.

Hammond is from Tulsa, Okla., out of Union High School where he has recorded 44 tackles, 27 quarterback hurry ups and two sacks to go along with a blocked punt during his junior season.

Ahead of his visits to other programs, Hammond talked to our Troy Hutchison about his trip to Tucson, what he thoughts about the new staff and his decision timeline.

Recruiting Q&A:

Q: Who was the coach that started recruiting you to Arizona?

A: The coach that started recruiting me was coach [Ty] Nichols. Nichols and I have built a great relationship kind of like a big brother and little brother relationship and he’s my guy!

Q: When you first got to Tucson what did you think about the city? And what stood out to you?

A: That was my first time in Tucson and I loved it and definitely plan on trying to get back out there before my commitment.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement