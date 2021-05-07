As Arizona looks to build out its roster for the upcoming season there are several spots left to fill for new head coach Tommy Lloyd and his staff. The 2021 recruiting class has been impacted by the inability to take visits and all the changes that have come this offseason. However, there are some talented options still on the table for a coach like Lloyd who is having to retool his team this spring.

Someone who has become a priority target for the Wildcats is top-50 recruit Arthur Kaluma who recently backed off his commitment to UNLV and was granted his release from the program after signing an NLI in the fall.

The four-star forward was an early target for the previous coaching staff led by Sean Miller, but he is not a name as familiar to Arizona fans as others. Considering the Wildcats are one of the top programs in play for his commitment, we thought it would be a good idea to give you some more insight into the type of player Kaluma is, and where things are headed with his recruitment.