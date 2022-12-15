There is less than a week until the start of the three-day early signing period that is set to begin next Wednesday. The last couple weeks have already brought all the last-minute visits and shuffling that you expect to see this time of year.

Jedd Fisch and the Arizona coaches have been active meeting with recruits across the country looking to put the finishing touches on the 2023 class ahead of next Wednesday. As it stands now, the Wildcats have 19 public commitments with others currently not announced.

Fisch previously indicated that most of the group that signs with UA next week will arrive on campus in January for the start of the spring semester, so much of the heavy lifting will be complete by this time next week.