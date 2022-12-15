Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.
There is less than a week until the start of the three-day early signing period that is set to begin next Wednesday. The last couple weeks have already brought all the last-minute visits and shuffling that you expect to see this time of year.
Jedd Fisch and the Arizona coaches have been active meeting with recruits across the country looking to put the finishing touches on the 2023 class ahead of next Wednesday. As it stands now, the Wildcats have 19 public commitments with others currently not announced.
Fisch previously indicated that most of the group that signs with UA next week will arrive on campus in January for the start of the spring semester, so much of the heavy lifting will be complete by this time next week.
The transfer portal has yielded one addition so far for Arizona, UCLA transfer lineman Tyler Manoa, but the coaching staff is also working on adding more players from the portal heading into the winter as well.
It is a busy time, and we're here to break down the latest news for UA headed into the home stretch of the first part of the recruiting cycle.