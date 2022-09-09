The group is led by four-star quarterback Brayden Dorman, and many of the top targets in the class still remain uncommitted. The Wildcats will host one of them this weekend plus there are several important in-state juniors expected to make a stop by Tucson on Saturday for the biggest nonconference game at Arizona Stadium in quite some time.

Here is an overview of who is expected to make it out to Arizona this weekend, and what their recruitments are looking like at this stage.