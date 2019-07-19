Recruit Q&A: Walton will give Arizona a look after recent offer
LADERA RANCH, Calif. — It has been a whirlwind of a week for three-star prospect Kerwin Walton who has seen his recruitment explode after a scoring barrage in Alabama last week in front of numerous...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news