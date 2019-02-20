Recruit Q&A: Malik Reed and Arizona
Three-star linebacker Malik Reed from Chandler High School was one of the participants in the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp in Los Angeles over the weekend. The 6-foot-2 recruit had a solid day as he made h...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news