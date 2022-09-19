Four-star linebacker Leviticus Su'a is one of the top remaining targets for Arizona in the 2023 recruiting class. The 6-foot-2 middle linebacker is a multi-year starter for arguably the top high school program in the country in recent years. The Santa Ana-Mater Dei senior prospect and his team welcomed Mililani High School from Hawaii out to California last week for a key non-league matchup.

Su'a and Mater Dei came out on top in the matchup, and the 2023 recruit shined with his ability to disrupt plays in the backfield and make tackles as part of a strong front seven.

The game also allowed Su'a to go up against another senior he met this summer on a visit to Arizona. Mililani safety Gavin Hunter gave the Wildcats his commitment on his visit back in June. Su'a was there, and since that time the two have built a bond.

Su'a was back on campus at UA for the first time since that summer official visit when he made the trek to Tucson a couple weekends ago for the Wildcats' matchup against Mississippi State.

That visit gave him an opportunity to watch the team in a game for the first time adding some important information to his evaluation of the Wildcats as one of his options. After Mater Dei's win on Friday night, GOAZCATS.com caught up with Su'a to discuss his visit to Arizona and get a better idea of his recruitment overall heading into the fall.

Here is a full Q&A with the four-star linebacker prospect conducted by senior editor Matt Moreno.