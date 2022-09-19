Recruit Q&A: 4-star LB Leviticus Su'a breaks down recent Arizona visit
Four-star linebacker Leviticus Su'a is one of the top remaining targets for Arizona in the 2023 recruiting class. The 6-foot-2 middle linebacker is a multi-year starter for arguably the top high school program in the country in recent years. The Santa Ana-Mater Dei senior prospect and his team welcomed Mililani High School from Hawaii out to California last week for a key non-league matchup.
Su'a and Mater Dei came out on top in the matchup, and the 2023 recruit shined with his ability to disrupt plays in the backfield and make tackles as part of a strong front seven.
The game also allowed Su'a to go up against another senior he met this summer on a visit to Arizona. Mililani safety Gavin Hunter gave the Wildcats his commitment on his visit back in June. Su'a was there, and since that time the two have built a bond.
Su'a was back on campus at UA for the first time since that summer official visit when he made the trek to Tucson a couple weekends ago for the Wildcats' matchup against Mississippi State.
That visit gave him an opportunity to watch the team in a game for the first time adding some important information to his evaluation of the Wildcats as one of his options. After Mater Dei's win on Friday night, GOAZCATS.com caught up with Su'a to discuss his visit to Arizona and get a better idea of his recruitment overall heading into the fall.
Here is a full Q&A with the four-star linebacker prospect conducted by senior editor Matt Moreno.
GOAZCATS.com (Matt Moreno): I know you take a lot of pride in what you do during the offseason. What are some of the things you really worked on that you’re seeing show up early this fall?
Leviticus Su’a: The biggest thing is I started getting my meal plans right just so I can be in the best shape possible. Just trying to be in the best shape possible to come out here and perform. I feel like being a leader, the biggest part is getting myself better. I feel like that’s the biggest contribution I can make to my team. Bringing my best foot forward then being able to help everybody around me.
GOAZCATS.com: Saw you speaking with Gavin Hunter after this game with Mililani. He’s an Arizona commit. What’s your relationship like with him and what was that conversation about?
LS: Gavin, man, that’s my boy. We really, really clicked good when we were on that visit — me and him both being Samoan. It’s just that culture. That Samoan culture. When you meet one you click automatically. We have the same background. Some upbringing with our families. He’s a great player, a great player. He’s a really good guy to be around off the field as well.
GOAZCATS.com: What did you think of his play against you guys?
LS: I thought he did great. You saw him. He mostly plays defense, and he got in on offense a little bit. He made a lot of really good plays, and he really uses his athleticism to his benefit.
GOAZCATS.com: Let’s go back to your latest visit to Arizona. You went out there for the Mississippi State game, which I believe was your third trip out to Tucson. What was that experience like?
