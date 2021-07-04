HUNTINGTON BEACH, California — Arizona already has a quarterback locked up for the 2022 recruiting class after Anaheim-Servite standout Noah Fifita gave the Wildcats his commitment back in early April. He was able to take an official visit to Tucson last month on an important weekend for the program. That trip helped Fifita solidify his decision, and now he has his attention focused on bringing other prospects with him to the desert including his four-star teammates Tetairoa McMillan and Keyan Burnett.

GOAZCATS.com caught up with the rising senior at the Battle at the Beach passing tournament in Orange County to discuss the trip to Arizona, what he's doing to help bring in some other recruits for the Wildcats, his expectations for the future and more.

Watch the full interview with the Arizona commit below.

