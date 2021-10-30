BELLFLOWER, California — Arizona now has three commitments from recruits who play at Servite High School in Anaheim, California. The latest member of that group is three-star linebacker Jacob Manu who quickly jumped on an opportunity to play alongside his two teammates, Noah Fifita and Keyan Burnett, this month when the Wildcats decided to offer him.

Manu has had an opportunity to continue to get to know the coaching staff and is now looking forward to finally getting an opportunity to see the team up close when he takes his first visit out to Tucson.

GOAZCATS.com caught up with Manu to discuss his pledge, his upcoming visit, his future with his teammates at Arizona plus his senior season and much more.

Watch our full interview with Manu after Friday night's matchup against Bellflower-St. John Bosco as the regular season came to an end for the future UA linebacker.