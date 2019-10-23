Recent line issues causing problems for Arizona's offense
There were several problems that added up to Arizona losing Saturday night's game 41-14 to a depleted USC team that was missing a number of its top players. There were miscues on special teams mix ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news