The struggles of the junior college lifestyle paid off for Arizona junior receiver Tayvian Cunningham as he was one of the last additions to the 2019 recruiting class for Kevin Sumlin's program.



Before Cunningham became a Wildcat he was dual athlete at Sacramento City College in California, running track and playing football. Coming from a junior college where sometimes seven to eight athletes shared a house, Cunningham said it was a struggle but it brought his teammates closer together.

Before Cunningham committed to Arizona in late spring he had been getting offers to run track but it was football he always knew he wanted to pursue. Talking with the media this week he admitted that if he was not at Arizona he has no idea where he would have ended up.

Sumlin explained that the recruiting process was very specific for Cunningham’s position after a spot opened up with the departure of veteran inside receiver Devaughn Cooper after spring practice.

“He’s the last guy we signed just about," the UA head coach said. "And we talked about it during camp with what happened in the offseason at that position, if we could find a junior college, older guy – particularly at slot – a dynamic guy we’re gonna take one.

“And this guy he’s a track guy, which you saw on the other sideline he’s got real speed. You know he got here right before we started camp so he is continuing to get better, continuing to figure it out, hasn’t played a lot of football but I think you can see his explosiveness.”

The adjustment to an FBS school has not seemed to faze the junior receiver, who finished his first game at Arizona with four receptions for 65 yards.

“It was different, the crowd was real loud, we were well conditioned so it was like we didn’t get tired at all,” Cunningham said. "It was just thrilling."

He said Arizona is everything he expected with high energy games and harder practices than he had during his time at the junior college level. Transitioning from SCC to Arizona, Cunningham said one of the biggest differences he has noticed is there are a lot more cameras and people watching.