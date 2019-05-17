Recapping the spring: Rating the newcomers
It's been a little over a month since Arizona wrapped up spring practice and while there weren't many times the media was able to watch the team go live, the spring game confirmed quite a bit about...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news