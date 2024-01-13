As the last couple days have shown, it is tough to win on the road in conference play.

Eighth-ranked Arizona (12-4, 3-2) which traveled to Pullman in freezing temperatures, were the latest ranked team to get upset by an unranked team on the road, falling short to Washington State 73-70 at Beasley Coliseum.

WSU's Myles Rice hit two free throws to take a 3-point lead with 11 seconds remaining. Caleb Love, who was on fire in the second half from 3-point range then missed a deep 3 to fall short in the Wildcats' fifth conference game.

The Wildcats missed 17 of 28 layups and shot a season-low 35% from the floor which was a large deciding factor in the Wildcats' upset loss.

This marks the first time the Wildcats lost to WSU in Pullman since 2010.

Love led the charge for the UA, logging 28 points on 10-of-25 shooting, eight rebounds and three assists.

The Wildcats, who played their last road game two weeks ago had a first half to forget, only shooting 33.3% from the field, with a five minute period of not scoring, and shooting 4-21 over the last 8:41 minutes. The UA was also not able to finish around the rim, missing 12 out of 20 layups which allowed the Cougars to lead for 90% of the first half.

Finishing around the basket weren't the only gimmies that the UA couldn't convert on, missing two out of six free throws.

The UA leaned on Oumar Ballo, who carried the team with nine points and five rebounds. Ballo along with Pelle Larsson were pests on the defense end with Ballo only allowing a team best 3.3 points and Larsson only surrendering 3.7 points, along with logging two steals.

Although WSU was out-scoring Arizona, the Wildcats were able to stay in the game through their presence in the paint, winning the rebounding battle 23-20 and scoring six more points in the paint, as well as finding their touch around the rim, making two layups in the final 37 seconds to cut the lead to just four points at halftime.

Two minutes into the second half, Keshad Johnson went up for a highlight poster but was denied by Rueben Chinyelu. Johnson was then able to get redemption, forcing a steal before handing it off to Caleb Love for a breakaway slam.

In a slug fest of a second period, both teams were unable to find the bottom of the net, the Wildcats were able to rally on a 19-8 run in the second half over a 10 minute span due to a resurrection at the free throw line, going 11-15 from the charity stripe, as well as two 3-pointers by Caleb Love to take the lead for the first time since the first two minutes of the contest. WSU quickly took the lead right back after a 3-pointer by Rice and didn't relinquish it.

The Wildcats dominated the paint, winning the offensive rebound battle 22-7 but unable to capitalize on their plethora of second chance opportunities, only scoring 12 points off of offensive rebounds, which was a killer to their hopes of avoiding the upset.

Arizona will host USC next Wednesday.