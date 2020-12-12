GOAZCATS - RECAP: Rebounding, free throws play key role in Arizona's win over UTEP

There were moments late in the game Saturday night when Arizona looked like a team that was at the end of a stretch of four games in eight days. It was clear when watching the Wildcats take jump shots. The Wildcats went into overdrive after COVID-19 issues with multiple opponents led to a shifting of the schedule.

Rather than having a typical break between games the Wildcats have had to pack them in over the last week-plus. Saturday, UA missed all of its 3-point attempts and made just 39% of its shots overall.

Still, a big night from the free-throw line saved Arizona from its first loss as the team connected on 25 of its 28 shots from the line. That effort was led by point guard James Akinjo who helped keep his team in front by hitting all 14 of his free-throw attempts.

It all led up to a 69-61 win for the Wildcats and a 5-0 record to open the season.

"That's all we had to rely on," Akinjo said about Arizona's free-throw shooting in Saturday's game. "Our 3-point shot wasn't falling, so we had to get in the paint, get to the line and generate some offense."

Arizona was in control for most of the final 30 minutes of the game, but there were certainly instances when the contest was teetering on going the other way. The Miners continued to do enough to keep the game close forcing the Wildcats to find other answers outside of their perimeter shooting.

Defensively the team stepped up was able to hold UTEP to just one made shot in its last eight attempts of the game. UA's rebounding also played a big part in the victory as the Wildcats were able to win the battle on the glass, 46-25.

"We're not the only team that has their stress points, but I think playing four games in eight days as we approach the end of a semester with so many new faces started to wear on us a little bit tonight," Miller said. "I thought we did some very good things. I'm thrilled that we were able to win the game. It's always great to be able to teach and learn and make adjustments, and be able to do that with a win.

"But, not making a 3-point shot that's not good. We only shot nine. UTEP really tried to stick with our perimeter players. When we got the ball in and around the basket, we had no post crowd. We had no double team. They just let our bigs go one on one with unlimited dribbles against their bigs, and we didn't really exploit that defense. If a team does that you gotta be able to score a little bit easier."

The Wildcats did a good job of keeping UTEP standout guard Souley Boum in check as he was held under 21 points for the first time this season after finishing his night with 16 points.

Meanwhile, Arizona had three players score in double figures as freshman wing Bennedict Mathurin had 13 points and redshirt junior guard Jemarl Baker Jr. had 11 joining Akinjo in double figures as he had 18 points in the win.

Despite Miller's team being undefeated there were still things he saw Saturday night that he wants corrected once the team gets back to work preparing for Cal Baptist on Wednesday night.

"Getting our big guys better, more comfortable, finishing more that's something that I think this game taught us," Miller said. "You know 16 turnovers, that's also not good. We should've had four or five more shots, but 16 turnovers and seven of the 16 came from two freshmen, Azuolas (Tubelis) and Ben, that saw a different type of defense and they struggled in that area.

"I think they'll improve with experience and that's why you have to play games."

Wednesday's matchup is set for a 5 p.m. tip off at McKale Center.