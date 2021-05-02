GOAZCATS - RECAP: No. 9 Arizona run-rules Cal to complete weekend sweep

After what was supposed to be a four-game series against Cal became two due to COVID-19 issues for the visiting team, No. 9 Arizona (33-8, 11-5 Pac-12) still kept its morale high and completed a sweep of the Bears Sunday afternoon at Rita Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium.

"I think we accomplished what we needed to and thats two victories," said head coach Mike Candrea after Sunday's 11-1 victory. "I liked the offense. We came out and scored some runs. It was a good weekend."

Returning senior second baseman Reyna Carranco hit her first home run of the season early in the first inning Sunday giving Arizona a two-run lead over Cal. She was one of four UA players to have multiple RBIs in the game.

"I think we just started to get more momentum back and just started to feel more fluid in the line up," said Carranco, who went 2 for 3 with two runs and three RBIs in the game. "For me I was really just trying to hit the ball hard and get a good piece of it. It just happened to go over."

Each inning after that the Wildcats kept the Bears (16-14, 3-8) from scoring while extending their lead.

Player after player continued to hit the ball deep allowing their teammates to score especially in the bottom of the second inning.

Five consecutive at-bats all resulted in runs allowing the Wildcats to eventually gain an 11-0 lead over the Bears.

The inning started off with a double from Janelle Meoño that brought in Malia Martinez, who led off with a single. Following that play Carranco singled to right field allowing Carlie Scupin to score from third base.

Another double by Dejah Mulipola brought in two more runs with Carranco and Meoño crossing the plate next.

Power-hitting shortstop Jessie Harper and designated player Sharlize Palacios finished out the offensive barrage by hitting back-to-back home runs.

With the home run Harper passed former UA standout catcher Stacie Chambers for the fourth-most home runs in NCAA history. Harper now has 88 career home runs and is just seven away from tying Oklahoma's Lauren Chamberlain at the top spot on the list.

"I actually ran into her at a hotel once and she has been so supportive," said Harper of Chambers, who was with the Wildcats from 2007-11. "I think what she said was so spot on that records are supposed to be broken. At the end of the day we're playing for our team, we're playing to have fun, and we're playing to win. So if a home run helps your team win then thats what Im looking for, but I am happy to be recognized for sure."

The first game of the series came to a close after the fifth inning with a score of 9-0 as the Wildcats opened the weekend with another run-rule performance.

Scupin and Mulipola led the team Saturday by stacking up two runs with each of them hitting a home run in the win. Right fielder Peanut Martinez hit a grand slam in the fifth to secure Saturday's win for UA.

The Wildcats will be on the road next weekend in Oregon followed by their last home series against UCLA to end the regular season.