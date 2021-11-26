RECAP: No. 9 Arizona hangs on with a 75-68 victory over DePaul

Forward Cate Reese scored 19 points to help lift Arizona to 6-0 with a win over DePaul in the Paradise Jam. (Courtesy of Arizona Athletics)

Friday, No. 9 Arizona (6-0) played in another close game against DePaul (4-2), and despite shooting 55% from the field, Adia Barnes' team struggled with 16 turnovers and allowed 22 offensive rebounds, the Wildcats held on for a 75-68 victory.

"We like to keep things exciting as you guys can see... I mean at least the good thing, the positive thing to take from this tournament so far is that we're finding different ways to win but, they like to give me gray hair I think. "It's been battles but, DePaul is a really good team. They gave us a tough time they were really hitting their outlets and running and playing really fast paced. So it was a good challenge for us and being able to find a way to win this game," said Barnes after back-to-back close wins.

Although the Wildcats had 16 turnovers in the game, they were able to limit the turnovers to six in the second half. Guard Bendu Yeaney had a team-high six assists to go along with her seven points on 3 for 6 shooting from the field.

"We were just trying to control the ball. We had to get it to Shaina (Pellington) because she's one of our best ball handlers and they were coming and trapping. "I think in the first half, we were trying to see how they were playing. And we didn't get nervous, but we were just overthrowing the passes and things like that. So I think in the second half, we knew how they were going to play us. And so we just calm down," said Yeaney on how the offense got things going in the second half.

The Wildcats were led by forward Cate Reese, who scored a team-high 19 points while shooting 46% from the field. Reese also collected eight rebounds and went 4 for 6 from the free-throw line. The Wildcats' frontcourt of Reese, Lauren Ware and Ariyah Copeland combined for 41 points and went 16 for 27 from the field.

"The objective was to pound the ball inside. So I was happy that the team was able to do that. Sometimes we forced it and turned it over. But we were scoring all of our buckets inside because we're a lot bigger and stronger. So that was a game plan. I'm just happy that we didn't settle for threes," said Barnes o the game plan against DePaul.

Down the final stretch of the game, Arizona struggled at the free-throw line and shot 50% missing 12 shots.

"We're 12 to 24, which is atrocious for us. There were a couple of areas tonight. We got to clean up turnovers; we should be at around 10 a game and offensive rebounds got a box out. But that's the focus thing. And then free throws. So those are the three things we talked about after the game and we have to get better at. But free throws its concentration, it's fatigue; those are things we can't miss 12 free throws in the game," said Barnes.

Arizona will wrap up its St. Thomas trip with Rutgers (4-3) at 1:15 p.m. (MST) on ESPN3.

