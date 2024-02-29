Shocking then-No. 3 Stanford just six days ago, Arizona, with seven rotational players, just five in the closing minutes were not able to complete another upset against a top-10 team.

The 7th-ranked Trojans led by 26 points from Rayah Marshall, outlasted Arizona 95-93 in double overtime in front of 7,594 fans in attendance Thursday night at McKale Center.

With the Wildcats up by as many as 10 points in the fourth quarter, the Trojans were able to rally late to tie the game and force overtime.

Up by two points with six seconds remaining in the second overtime, UA freshman guard Jada Williams, who helped tie the game with a clutch 3-pointer in the first overtime, launched a prayer, unable to shock USC.

The Wildcats were led by senior forward Helena Pueyo, who had 21 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, and freshman guard Skylar Jones, who finished with a career-high 19 points.