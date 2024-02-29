RECAP: No. 7 USC rallies late to outlast Arizona at McKale Center
Shocking then-No. 3 Stanford just six days ago, Arizona, with seven rotational players, just five in the closing minutes were not able to complete another upset against a top-10 team.
The 7th-ranked Trojans led by 26 points from Rayah Marshall, outlasted Arizona 95-93 in double overtime in front of 7,594 fans in attendance Thursday night at McKale Center.
With the Wildcats up by as many as 10 points in the fourth quarter, the Trojans were able to rally late to tie the game and force overtime.
Up by two points with six seconds remaining in the second overtime, UA freshman guard Jada Williams, who helped tie the game with a clutch 3-pointer in the first overtime, launched a prayer, unable to shock USC.
The Wildcats were led by senior forward Helena Pueyo, who had 21 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, and freshman guard Skylar Jones, who finished with a career-high 19 points.
Arizona and USC exchanged punches in the first half with USC controlling the paint, outrebounding the Wildcats 18-12 and outscoring them 22-16 in the paint. With 2:39 left, Jones scored six straight points to end the half on a 6-2 run and take a 2-point advantage.
The Wildcats, who have struggled in the third quarter this season, shot lights out, shooting 56.3%. With 1:45 left, UA went on a 13-3 run to take an eight-point lead in the quarter, its largest lead of the game.
The Trojans were able to cut the lead to five points with less than two minutes left in regulation before Watkins fouled out of the game. Arizona was able to keep its five point lead with 29 seconds left until Kaitlyn Davis delivered an and-one, missed the free throw. USC gets the offensive rebound before Kayla Padilla sinks a 3-pointer to tie the game at 71 apiece.
In overtime, both starters in the front court Esmery Martinez and Breya Cunningham fouled out, leaving the Wildcats with five rotational players. Arizona was able to grab a lead late in double overtime, but after a 3-pointer by Kayla Padilla with 2:09 remaining, the Trojans never trailed again to prevent the upset.
The Wildcats (16-13, 8-9 Pac-12) will host No. 8 UCLA on Saturday night.