RECAP: No. 6 Arizona cruises 76-55 in victory over Colorado

AT the end of the first half, No. 6 Arizona (13-1, 3-0 Pac-12) held a narrow 4-point lead over Colorado (11-4, 3-2). The Wildcats flexed their muscles in the second half and were able to lock in, running away with a 76-55 win.

"I think we started out the game with good effort. And then we kind of let our guard down a little bit. And, you know, after having some early success, I think we were 14 In the first half, and then we really let our guard down and just got stagnant on offense and made some questionable decision making and then defensively just lost our effort. And then we had a good talk at halftime, said coach Tommy Lloyd about his team's performance. "The guys responded and played a great second half, especially defensively and in for us, it's no secret, I mean, our defense kickstarts our offense, and we're able to get to a few things in transition to kind of loosen up the game a little bit. And I'm really proud of how the guys responded."

In the first half, Colorado outrebounded Arizona 21-17 and collected six offensive rebounds leading to seven second-chance points. But things changed for the Wildcats in the second half as the team finished the game outrebounding the Buffaloes 44-33 and only allowing two offensive boards in the second half.

"Coach said that we just need to keep our heads up. Don't let our heads down and just continue to play. Because we know how Arizona plays and it's really good to watch us play and we show it in second half. We just can't start like that. I mean, we started the good, but we can't let up, we need to keep being consistent team," said forward Azuloas Tubelis on the team's rebounding.

Tubelis finished the game with 14 points on 54% shooting and collected eight rebounds and two blocks.

The starting lineup for the Wildcats totaled 45 points and received a boost off the bench for Pelle Larsson and Justin Kier, who combined for 26 points while going 9 for 16 from the field and shooting 71% from the 3-point line.

"It's just coming in and bringing energy; that's the first thing is always bring energy, no matter how the first five started, you know, just always bring energy. And that's something Pelle, Oumar (Ballo), and I really tried to do, said Kier on the performance by the bench. "Coming off the bench is bringing that bench energy no matter if the starters are doing well, or we just need to pick it up. So, the mentality is always to bring high energy and then just let the game come to me. As you guys know, I've been playing college for a long time now. So, it's just coming in and doing what I need to do for the team."

Throughout the season, we've seen point guard Kerr Kriisa have shooting nights where he goes 6 for 9 from the 3-point line and has himself a 20-plus-point game. Against Colorado, Kriisa took on another role, more of a pass-first point guard style, as he only shot the ball four times, scoring two points on the night. However, his impact on the game was felt as he racked up a season-high 10 assists.

"He's played point guard his whole life. And, you know, it may not be a point guard that some people are comfortable with, but I am. And I mean, he really did a good job getting the ball moving today, and finding guys for cuts and shots, so I'm really excited with him, said Lloyd on Kriisa's performance. "And hey, you know, he made some really aggressive plays and probably some decisions I wish we could take back a little bit. But he and I will talk about that. I want him to be aggressive; I want him making plays for us. And, you know, to have 10 assists and in four turnovers is not a terrible ratio. But I also think he's capable of tightening that up a little bit too."

The Wildcats will now face Larsson's former team, Utah (8-8, 1-5) Saturday at 6 p.m. (MST) on Pac-12 Networks.