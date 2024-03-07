RECAP: No. 5 Arizona clinches Pac-12 title with 88-65 win over UCLA
In the final weekend of the regular season and the final weekend of the Pac-12 conference as everyone knows it, No. 5 Arizona went into UCLA and smacked the Bruins 88-65, which is the largest margin of victory for UA in LA dating back to the 2003-04 season.
More importantly, Arizona has clinched the Pac-12 title as No. 18 Washington State fell 74-68 sealing the conference regular season title for the Wildcats. It marks the 18th time UA has won the conference and it does so in the final season before the move to the Big 12.
Arizona's 23-point win over rival UCLA and winning the conference in Pauley Pavilion is almost poetic as these two teams edged in the final chapter of this historic rivalry that isn't scheduled, as of now for the foreseeable future.
In 1986, the Wildcats won their first Pac-10/12 title after defeating UCLA in Pauley Pavilion. Now, Arizona will win its last regular season Pac-12 title in the same place.
How can you not be romantic about basketball?
The two programs have combined for 49 conference titles.
Leading the way for Arizona was star guard Caleb Love, who had 17 points on 5 of 10 shooting while knocking down two 3-point buckets. Love managed to add three rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes of action.
But, Love wasn't the only player to score in double figures as Pelle Larsson, Kylan Boswell, Jaden Bradley and KJ Lewis all did as well. it marked the 17th time Arizona has had five players score double figures in a game this season, which is tops in the nation.
Despite a strong overall performance, center Oumar Ballo saw his double-double streak of nine games snap as he was only able to score nine points and secure three rebounds. But, it is note worthy that Ballo only played 18 minutes in the Wildcats' blowout win.
As a team, the Wildcats shot 52% from the field and went 9 of 23 from the 3-point while. Meanwhile, the defense was active for Arizona as it held UCLA to 39% shooting and forced the Bruins into 10 turnovers.
But, it was really the low-post where Arizona made its living, outrebounding the Bruins 41 to 29 on the glass and winning 30 to 22 in the paint.
Off the bench, Arizona got a 33-point boost as Lewis and Bradley combined for 31 points on 10 of 14 shooting. Plus, the duo collected seven rebounds and five assists.
Now, with the No. 1 seed in the Pac-12 Tournament, Arizona will close out the regular season in its final Pac-12 conference game against USC Saturday at 8 p.m. (MST) with the game being televised on ESPN.
> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans Inside McKale
> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel
> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattRMoreno, @THutch1995)
> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)
> LIKE us on Facebook
> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)