In the final weekend of the regular season and the final weekend of the Pac-12 conference as everyone knows it, No. 5 Arizona went into UCLA and smacked the Bruins 88-65, which is the largest margin of victory for UA in LA dating back to the 2003-04 season.

More importantly, Arizona has clinched the Pac-12 title as No. 18 Washington State fell 74-68 sealing the conference regular season title for the Wildcats. It marks the 18th time UA has won the conference and it does so in the final season before the move to the Big 12.

Arizona's 23-point win over rival UCLA and winning the conference in Pauley Pavilion is almost poetic as these two teams edged in the final chapter of this historic rivalry that isn't scheduled, as of now for the foreseeable future.



In 1986, the Wildcats won their first Pac-10/12 title after defeating UCLA in Pauley Pavilion. Now, Arizona will win its last regular season Pac-12 title in the same place.

How can you not be romantic about basketball?

The two programs have combined for 49 conference titles.